The president’s defense team did well in the impeachment trial. Too bad lead managers Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler were not as cool and rational in presenting the House’s case. Their speeches were overly long and preachy. Telling senators what they should believe or do in a snarky, repetitive manner did not score points.
However, the premise on which the defense was crafted relied a great deal on what the president and other officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said. Sure, all presidents lie. The Washington Post’s searchable database has over 16,000 (over sixteen thousand) of the false or misleading statements made and lies told by President Trump since his inauguration three years ago.
Mr. Trump’s behavior as a publicity-loving private businessman shows he cannot be trusted. For years the Trump Organization has employed “fixers” – thuggish or skillfully misleading lawyers – to settle cases, while never, ever admitting wrongdoing. Winning in legal disputes is not exoneration.
Lucy Ijams
Brunswick
