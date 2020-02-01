I’ve stayed at Monhegan Island, not far off the coast of Maine, for a few days in the summer. It is a beautiful place to visit.
When I was staying overnight at an inn, this inn placed limits on how much I used their electricity because they used solar power.
I found that most everyone else on the island used an electrical generator to get electrical power for their daily needs.
So, is Monhegan Island is the future of Maine if we depend on solar and wind for our electrical power needs?
Gregory Morrow
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: I’ll fight for real change for young people in Portland’s District 37
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Legal victory won’t wipe Trump’s slate clean
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Monhegan visit exposes solar power’s limits
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine has chance to be repaid for Canadian truck traffic’s costs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Expanding child care access will boost Maine’s economy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.