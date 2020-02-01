I’ve stayed at Monhegan Island, not far off the coast of Maine, for a few days in the summer. It is a beautiful place to visit.

When I was staying overnight at an inn, this inn placed limits on how much I used their electricity because they used solar power.

I found that most everyone else on the island used an electrical generator to get electrical power for their daily needs.

So, is Monhegan Island is the future of Maine if we depend on solar and wind for our electrical power needs?

Gregory Morrow

Windham

