Leaving my gym today I was asked by a young man to sign a petition to prevent the Central Maine Power corridor line. I politely declined, stating that I’m for it. I then asked him why he’s against it.
He told me that it doesn’t benefit Maine. I countered with my argument that daily, trucks transport goods from Canada through Maine on their way to other places. Except for fueling, they would not directly benefit Maine, either. But I do not see these same people asking to put up roadblocks at the border crossings to prevent this commerce.
The proposed transmission line is to be from “clean” energy, and that is something we will all benefit from. I can promise you that tractor-trailers and their diesel engines on their way to Massachusetts are leaving something for us Mainers: a huge carbon footprint.
James Kavanagh
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: I’ll fight for real change for young people in Portland’s District 37
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Legal victory won’t wipe Trump’s slate clean
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Monhegan visit exposes solar power’s limits
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine has chance to be repaid for Canadian truck traffic’s costs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Expanding child care access will boost Maine’s economy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.