Leaving my gym today I was asked by a young man to sign a petition to prevent the Central Maine Power corridor line. I politely declined, stating that I’m for it. I then asked him why he’s against it.

He told me that it doesn’t benefit Maine. I countered with my argument that daily, trucks transport goods from Canada through Maine on their way to other places. Except for fueling, they would not directly benefit Maine, either. But I do not see these same people asking to put up roadblocks at the border crossings to prevent this commerce.

The proposed transmission line is to be from “clean” energy, and that is something we will all benefit from. I can promise you that tractor-trailers and their diesel engines on their way to Massachusetts are leaving something for us Mainers: a huge carbon footprint.

James Kavanagh

South Portland

