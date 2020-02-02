CUMBERLAND – Constance Emily Adde Hay, 83, of Cumberland died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her residence.

Connie, the youngest daughter of Eric G.A. and Mildred V. Robinson Adde was born in Portland on Nov. 4, 1936. She attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School, class of 1954.

While working at Cumberland Savings and Loan, she met John A. Hay. There were married in June of 1958. They lived and raised their children in Portland. In 1996, they relocated to a condo in Cumberland. John died in 2017.

Connie started in banking, then went onto the Chalet Ski Shop, Emily’s Home Access, and Redlon & Johnson Kohler Showroom as she put it “going from skis, to gifts to toilets”.

John and Connie built a camp at Sugarloaf which the whole family loved and spent many wonderful years. She also loved golf and though “not very good” she managed to get worse, but enjoyed it greatly. She also loved to read and garden.

Connie is predeceased by her husband, John; parents, Eric and Mildred Adde; sister, Barbara Adde Mullen Levine; and nephew, Michael E. Mullen. John’s family, Dr. and Mrs. Walter F.W. Hay; and his brothers, Walter Jr., R. Channing and H. Graham Hay.

She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife Jessica and son, Eric; her beautiful twin granddaughters, Everlyn Adde and Jocelyn Adde Hay; nephews, R. Couri, Walter 3rd and G. Gordon Hay; niece, Suzanne G. Adde-Mullen and her dear, dear friend of 60 years, Nadine F. Blake. Connie also wanted to send a “thank you” for all the friendships both long and short formed over the years.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral. Burial will be at the family’s convenience.

Should anyone wish to give a donation in Connie’s memory, in lieu of flowers, she named the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

