TOPSHAM — Lauren Magno scored 14 points and Kyle Greenleaf chipped in 12 as the Mt. Ararat High School girls basketball won a back-and-forth Class A South 54-53 contest over Westbrook on Tuesday.

The Eagles are 8-9 ahead of Thursday’s regular-season finale at home against Brunswick (7 p.m.). The Blue Blazes ended their season at 5-13.

Westbrook jumped out to a 19-13 first-quarter lead, but Mt. Ararat rallied for a 28-28 deadlock at the half. The Blue Blazes grabbed a 44-43 lead after three.

Morgan Ruff chipped in nine points for the Eagles, while Westbrook’s Natalie Labrie drained five 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 19 points. Sarah Muka had 11 points and Elizabeth Cole had 10.

Mt. Ararat was solid at the free-throw line, making 20-of-28.

Kennebunk 49, Morse 30

The host Shipbuilders fell to the Rams in Class A South action at Bath Middle School.

Emily Archibald continued her solid season with 20 points in the win, 13 coming in the first half when Kennebunk (14-3) grabbed a 30-11 halftime lead. Emily Hague chipped in 12.

Abby Carpenter tallied 14 points for Morse (0-17), with Julia Goddard and Dory Kulis picking up seven and six points, respectively.

Morse hosts Leavitt on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Wells 49 Freeport 42

The visiting Falcons saw their nine-game winning steak end in a Western Maine Conference loss to the Warriors at Wells.

Franny and Grace Ramsdell combined for 14 points in first quarter as the Warriors broke out to a 22-9 lead.

Still, Wells had to rally in the fourth quarter to defeat the Falcons, who fell to 13-4 and visit Lake Region on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Freeport cut the margin to a single point at 36-35 late in the contest but failed to gain the lead.

Franny Ramsdell ended up with 18 points, while Grace added 16.

Caroline Smith led the offense for Freeport with 21 points, while Mason Baker-Schlendering added 12 points.

Lisbon 44, Telstar 25

The Greyhounds (11-7) locked things down in the second half as they dispatched the Rebels (3-15) in Lisbon.

Telstar stayed on the heels of the Greyhounds, trailing by just six at the half (21-15). Senior forward Luci Rothwell earned nine free throws along with three field goals for a team-leading 15 points for Telstar.

Senior guard Giana Russo shined with five two-point baskets, three 3-pointers and five free throws for a game-high 24 points for Lisbon in the winning effort. Charlee Cox added nine points and Destiney Deschaines had eight.

Lisbon will next play in the Class B South quarterfinals at the Portland Expo.

Richmond 56, Buckfield 36

On Monday at Richmond, the Bobcats closed their season with a 7-11 record after an East-West Conference victory over the Bucks (7-10).

Richmond led 16-3, 29-15 and 45-27 at the quarter breaks. Bryannah Shea had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win, with Macy Carver adding a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards. Bryanne Lancaster (12 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Lindsie Irish (10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots) and Rylie Irish (five assists, three steals) contributed for Richmond.

Siana Jacobs led Buckfield with 12 points.

Richmond awaits the final Class C South Heal Points Standings, but will likely play a preliminary contest next week.

Boys basketball

WESTBROOK — Mt. Ararat jumped out to an eight-point first-quarter lead and held off several Westbrook attempts of a comeback in a 62-47 Class A South victory.

The Eagles improved to 3-14 and host rival Brunswick on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the season finale.

JD Dionne led Mt. Ararat with 16 points, while Ty Henke had 14 and Caleb Manuel with 12, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Mt. Ararat jumped out to a 9-0 lead, led 17-9 after a quarter and a 26-17 at the half.

Michael Connelly scored a game-high 18 points for Westbrook (4-14).

Kennebunk 73, Morse 55

The host Rams used a 20-6 first-quarter advantage to take control in a Class A South contest at Kennebunk.

Morse (1-16) received 16 points from Gabe Aucoin and 11 from Brogan Shaw. The Shipbuilders, who visit Leavitt on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., held a 30-29 scoring advantage in the second half.

Max Murray popped for 19 points for Kennebunk.

Biddeford 62, Brunswick 52

William Harriman scored nine of Biddeford’s 12 fourth-quarter points as the Tigers (10-7) used a 12-6 scoring advantage in a 10-point Class A South win over Brunswick (8-9) in Biddeford.

Harriman tallied 24 for Biddeford, and Kelvin Omeze 12.

Evan Kilfoil’s 19 points led the Dragons, who also received eight points each from James Belanger and Cody Larson.

Brunswick visits Mt. Ararat on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Freeport 56, Wells 45

Gabe Wagner scored 13 of 27 points during a 21-9 third-quarter run as the Falcons (10-7) defeated the Warriors (8-9) at Freeport for a key WMC win.

Alex Helie added eight points for the Falcons, who head to Lake Region on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Caleb Corey scored 17 points for Wells.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous