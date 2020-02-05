LISBON — Boothbay picked up momentum in the second half, defeating Lisbon, 80-70, in Mountain Valley Conference boys high school basketball action on Wednesday.

The Seahawks finished 14-4, while the Greyhounds will enter the Class B South postseason with a 10-8 mark.

DJ Douglass notched his 1,000th career point for Lisbon, while sophomore guard Charlie Doyle recorded a team-leading 22 points and sophomore forward Mason Booker tossed in five field goals, including four from 3-point range for 14 points.

Junior center Benjamin Pearce sank a game-high 27 points for Boothbay, while senior forward Hunter Crocker added another 23.

Leavitt 67, Morse 49

The visiting Shipbuilders started strong, taking a 17-11 first-quarter lead on the Hornets at Turner.

But, Leavitt (15-3) rebounded with a strong second quarter for a 35-25 halftime lead, then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win.

Wyatt Hathaway led the Hornets with 17 points, while Cole Morin added 15 and Joziah Learned 11.

Gabe Aucoin pitched in a game-high 18 points for Morse (1-17), with Brogan Shaw chipping in 12.

At the free-throw line, the Shipbuilders were 6-of-9 and the Hornets 19-of-31.

College hoops

BANGOR — The Bowdoin men suffered an 84-76 non-conference loss at Husson on Tuesday evening.

The Polar Bears fell to 7-13, while the Eagles improved to 8-12. Bowdoin hosts Amherst on Friday at 7 p.m.

With Bowdoin leading 9-7 in the early going, the Eagles rolled off a 13-2 run to take a 20-11 lead. Husson pushed its advantage to as many as 16 points in the opening half, but a late surge by the Polar Bears closed the gap to 40-33 at the break.

The Polar Bears came out firing in the second half, using a 9-4 run to close the gap to two points, 44-42, with 15 minutes to go. Bowdoin took the lead moments later on a Sam Grad 3-pointer and maintained a five-point edge, 58-53, following back-to-back jumpers by David Reynolds with 9:26 to go.

The Eagles answered with a key 9-0 run, regaining a 65-60 lead with under seven minutes to play. The teams traded the lead five times in the final five minutes, but a Kendall Justice 3-pointer gave the hosts a 77-72 advantage with a minute to play. Husson hit seven free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.

Grad and Reynolds had 19 points each for Bowdoin. Jack Shea pitched in 12 points off the bench for the Polar Bears. Husson was paced by 23 points from Justice Kendall.

Girls hockey

YARMOUTH — Katie Hughes and Emma Moll each scored in the first period as fourth-seeded Yarmouth/Freeport defeated No. 5 Winslow/Gardiner/Cony, 3-0, at Travis Roy Arena in the North quarterfinals.

Hannah Swift had two assists, including the Clippers’ third goal scored by Paige Rinaldi. Sadie Carnes and Lizzie Guertler also picked up a helper.

Allie Perrotta made 22 saves for the shutout.

The Clippers face top-seeded Lewiston next in the semifinals on Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee at 4 p.m.

Boys hockey

AUBURN — Edward Little received a goal each from Shawn Allen, Jack Keefe and Kegan Rodrigue in a 3-2 Class A victory over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Red Eddies (4-10) won their third straight, while the Red Riots fell to 8-5-1 and host Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Freshman goalie Gage Ducharme made 20 saves for EL.

Deven Hannan had a goal and an assist for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete. Dylan Hannan also scored.

Unified hoops

WALES — Lisbon marched to a victory over rival Oak Hill, 38-18, on Wednesday.

Lynn Feely had 12 points for Lisbon (2-1) with Sabastian Heimerl-Pomelow chipping in with eight points.

Logan Benda led Oak Hill with eight points, while William Churchill also had a solid game with six points for Oak Hill (0-4).

Oxford Hills 51, Morse 46

On Tuesday at Bath, the visiting Vikings squeaked out a close win over the Shipbuilders (0-2).

Michael Patterson led Oxford Hills (1-1) with 13 points, and Bryan Stone chipped in 10 points. Isaac Smith led all scorers with 16 points for Morse, while Anthony Pelletier finished with 10 points. Tournament changes

Due to the impending storm, the start times for the Wrestling Regionals taking place on Saturday have been changed.

The Class A North regional at Oxford Hills will begin at 10:15 a.m., with weigh-in at 9 a.m.

In Class B South, the meet also begins at 10:15 a.m. at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

The State Cheerleading Championships will be held at the Augusta Civic Center.

Classes B and C will now begin competition at 2 p.m., with Classes A and D at 6 p.m.

