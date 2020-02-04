AUGUSTA — The battle over Maine’s new vaccine law began in earnest Tuesday as groups supporting and opposed to the March 3 referendum on overturning the measure made their arguments in back-to-back State House news conferences.

The “Yes on 1 to Reject Big Pharma” campaign seeks to overturn the law, which eliminates philosophic and religious exemptions to vaccination requirements for schoolchildren. The group says the law amounts to “government overreach” by taking away a parent’s philosophic or religious right to choose not to vaccinate their schoolchildren. The law does not mandate vaccines, but removes non-medical exemptions as reasons for parents to opt their children out of the immunizations required to attend school.

After the Legislature passed the law by one vote last year, opponents gathered enough signatures for a “people’s veto” that will go before voters on March 3. A “yes” vote is a vote to repeal the law, while a “no” vote will retain the law, which would go into effect in 2021.

Supporters have formed Maine Families for Vaccines – “No on 1” – which wants to retain the law. They say it will protect community health, prevent infectious disease outbreaks and improve safety for people with immune deficiencies, such as children attending school who have leukemia or other serious health conditions.

Courtney Ampezzan, 38, of Brunswick – a supporter of the new vaccine law – said in an interview Tuesday that for her and others with compromised immune systems, the new law is a “matter of life and death.”

Ampezzan said she has a rare genetic disorder from birth – called WHIM syndrome – and can’t receive vaccines. She practices good hygiene and relies on herd immunity – the immunity maintained in the community when nearly everyone vaccinates – to maintain her health.

“If my sister gets a cold, I get pneumonia,” said Ampezzan, who has been in and out of hospitals for much of her life. She said when she hears people opposed to the new law talk about parental choice, that decision has consequences for others.

“Your choice should not trump my right to life,” Ampezzan said. “I am literally fighting for my life with this campaign.”

But critics assert that the law is a case of government imposing on people’s free will to refuse school-required vaccines.

Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, said the new law is a “grotesque government overreach masquerading as public health.”

Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta, said that “red-blooded liberty lovers” should be against the measure.

“In Maine, we don’t have a vaccine issue, we have an issue with government telling us what to do with our bodies,” Fecteau said.

He contended that the “No on 1” campaign has resorted to “cheap fear-mongering.”

“This has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with authoritarianism,” Fecteau said.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a supporter of the new law and vaccine expert, said the “Yes on 1” campaign “continues to use deception and half-truths to confuse and scare Mainers into doubts about vaccination.”

“With the exception of clean water, there is no single preventive health intervention more safe and effective than immunization,” said Blaisdell, a Yarmouth pediatrician and co-founder of Maine Families for Vaccines, the group supporting the new law.

This story will be updated.

