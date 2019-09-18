Anti-vaccine advocates are submitting more than 77,000 valid petition signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday that would force a “people’s veto” of a new vaccine law onto the March ballot.

The law, which passed the Legislature by a razor-thin margin this year and would go into effect in 2021, would require that children attending school get their vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. Children who can’t be vaccinated for valid medical reasons are exempt from the new law.

The people’s veto, if successful, would repeal the law.

Currently, Maine parents can forgo vaccines by signing a form opting out on religious or philosophic grounds, but the new law would eliminate all non-medical exemptions. Maine has one of the highest kindergarten opt-out rates in the country, and it also has the nation’s highest rate of pertussis, a serious but preventable respiratory disease.

A group called Mainers for Health and Parental Rights group has been circulating petitions for months and needs 63,054 valid signatures of registered voters to be placed on the March ballot.

“Over the last 12 weeks, we have talked to thousands of Mainers and we are confident the Maine people will veto this draconian law pushed through our legislature by Big Pharma. It’s clear, the people of Maine will reject this law,” said Cara Sacks, co-chair of Mainers for Health and Parental Rights, in a written statement.

The group asserts that if the people’s veto is unsuccessful, “thousands of Maine families who choose not to comply with this new law will be forced to homeschool or leave the state.”

Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and effective at preventing infectious diseases, such as measles, chickenpox and pertussis. Research shows that in areas where vaccine coverage declines, the incidence of such diseases increases. Refusal to vaccinate has been blamed for recent measles outbreaks in New York, California and Washington state.

