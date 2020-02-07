Vote “no” on Question 1 on March 3.
I had whooping cough as a child, but immunity wanes over time and I got it again here in Maine. It took three months to get it correctly diagnosed, during which time I gave it to my husband and may have given it to a man whose wife was seven months pregnant. Babies cannot be vaccinated against whooping cough, and it can kill them.
To keep us all healthy, we need to keep diseases like this out of circulation. Vote “no” on Question 1.
Jeanette MacNeille
Topsham
