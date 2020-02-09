AUGUSTA — The Portland branch office of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, for computer network upgrades.
The upgrades will improve wireless security and networking equipment and are part of the State of Maine Office of Information Technology’s network modernization project.
The BMV branch will reopen at 1 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.
Customers can also conduct transactions online at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/ .
