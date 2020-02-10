A group that is working to preserve Maine’s new vaccine law rolled out its first TV ad on Monday.

The 30-second spot by Maine Street Solutions, a consulting and lobbying firm, features Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a Yarmouth pediatrician, and Dr. Syd Sewall, an Augusta pediatrician, touting the value of vaccines to protect children from preventable diseases.

The firm, which has offices in Augusta, Portland, Boston and Washington, D.C., is connected to the Protect Schools Ballot Question committee that opposes Question 1 on the March 3 ballot. The ballot quetions would repeal the vaccine law passed by the Legislature last year that eliminates religious and philosophic exemptions that parents can currently use to opt their children out of vaccines required for school. Medical exemptions would still be permitted.

“Thousands of Maine kids would be vulnerable to infectious and even deadly diseases,” Blaisdell said in the ad. Blaisdell is also a co-founder of Maine Families for Vaccines, which is fighting to maintain the new law.

Opposed to the law is “Yes on 1 to Reject Big Pharma,” a group that is arguing the new law infringes on parental rights to opt their children out of the vaccines. So far, the “Yes on 1” group is outpacing Maine Families for Vaccines in fundraising, with $315,000 raised to oppose the law, and $58,000 by Maine Families for Vaccines to preserve the law.

