FALMOUTH — Online kindergarten registration is now available at www.falmouthschools.org for children who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15. After online registration is complete, parents and guardians must come in person to Falmouth Elementary School, 58 Woodville Road, to present their child’s original birth certificate, record of immunizations and proof of residency. All paperwork must be filed with the school no later than Friday, Feb. 13. Call 781-3988 for more information.

