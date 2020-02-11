Chebeague Island

Mon.  2/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  CIS

Cumberland

Tues.  2/18  5 p.m.  Budget Workshop  TH

Tues.  2/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  2/19  6 p.m.  Public Works Garage Meeting  TH

Freeport

Thur.  2/13  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

Wed.  2/19  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

Wed.  2/19  7 p.m. Sewer District  43 South Freeport Road

Thur.  2/20  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  2/18  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Wed.  2/19  5:30 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee  TO

Pownal

Tues.  2/18  7 p.m.  Budget Committee  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  2/13  7 p.m.  Operations Committee/Economic Development  CR

Wed.  2/19  6:30 p.m.  Bike & Pedestrian Committee  CR

Wed.  2/19  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  WW

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles