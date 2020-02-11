Chebeague Island
Mon. 2/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board CIS
Cumberland
Tues. 2/18 5 p.m. Budget Workshop TH
Tues. 2/18 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 2/19 6 p.m. Public Works Garage Meeting TH
Freeport
Thur. 2/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
Wed. 2/19 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
Wed. 2/19 7 p.m. Sewer District 43 South Freeport Road
Thur. 2/20 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 2/18 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Wed. 2/19 5:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee TO
Pownal
Tues. 2/18 7 p.m. Budget Committee MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 2/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee/Economic Development CR
Wed. 2/19 6:30 p.m. Bike & Pedestrian Committee CR
Wed. 2/19 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
