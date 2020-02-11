HARPSWELL – Kevin O’Brien (HMC U.S. Navy retired) of Harpswell passed quietly at home, early morning, on the Jan. 24, 2020. Born in West Roxbury, Mass. on Oct. 17, 1946. He was the youngest of three sons of John W. and Evelyn H. O’Brien.

He is survived by his brother James O’Brien of Knoxville, Tenn.; his brother, John O’Brien Jr. passed just four weeks earlier.

Joining the Navy in 1966, Kevin then attended Hospital Corps school in San Diego and Field Medical School at the Maine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. He was assigned to the Naval Hospital Chelsea, Mass. until being assigned to the 7th Marines, 1st MARDIV in Vietnam.

His Navy career took him to attending the Aerospace Medical School, which lead him to the Naval Air Station in Brunswick. While there he was attached to Patrol Squadrons VP-8 and VP-26 along with NAS Branch Clinic.

After retiring from the Navy at Brunswick, he began working at the Togus VA Hospital. From there he lived a quiet life at his home in Harpswell By the Sea, while working part time at the Shaws in Brunswick.

A private service will be conducted in the spring.

