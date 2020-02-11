BIDDEFORD — Brett Stoddard had a goal and an assist and goalie Meagan Miranda stopped all 13 shots sent her way as the Bowdoin women’s hockey team shut out the University of New England 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Polar Bears improved to 8-9-3 while the Nor’easters dropped to 15-6-2.

Angelina Joyce opened the scoring at 12:53 in the first period, and Stoddard added to the lead at 8:42 in the third. Peyton Mulhern and Rachel Potoker each had an assist.

Julia Benjamin finished with 44 saves for UNE.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 78, CURRY 45: The Nor’easters (17-5, 11-2 Commonwealth Coast) closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run for a 13-4 lead, expanded it to 37-12 at halftime and handled the Colonels (4-18, 2-11) in Biddeford.

Sadie Nelson led UNE with 21 points, Kaylee Beyor had 13 points, while Jocelyn Chaput added 10 points and 10 assists.

Kathryn Dunn had 13 points for Curry, while Kaitlynn Smith added 12.

COLBY 60, HUSSON 56: Alisha Aube scored 20 points and Ainsley Burns had 19 as the Mules (8-14) built a six-point lead with a 14-7 second-quarter run and held off the Eagles (14-8) in a non-conference game in Waterville.

Carly Christofori chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Bailey Donovan had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Husson. Sydney Allen added 18 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 98, CURRY 79: Alex Kravchuk had 30 points and 13 rebounds as the Nor’easters (13-9, 7-6 CCC) put together a 14-0 run midway through the first half, led 59-31 at halftime and beat the Colonels (5-17, 1-12) in Biddeford.

Siddiq Canty added 18 points for UNE and Avery DeBrito had nine.

Angelo Sardegna led Curry with 23 points.

COLBY 72, BATES 61: The Mules (20-2, 7-2 NESCAC) opened with a 19-4 run, with eight points from Matt Hanna, led 48-28 at halftime and beat the Bobcats (11-11, 3-5) in Waterville.

Hanna finished with 15 points while Noah Tyson had 14 points and Alex Dorion added 13. Reserves Alec McGovern and Wallace Tucker added 10 apiece.

Jacob Iwowo and Tom Coyne led Bates with 19 points each.

(6) DAYTON 81 RHODE ISLAND 67: Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt as Dayton (22-2, 11-0 Atlantic 10) surged over Rhode Island (18-6, 10-2).

Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row. Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island, which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.

(12) KENTUCKY 78, VANDERBILT 64: Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and Kentucky (19-5, 9-2) rallied from its biggest halftime deficit of the season to beat Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10)at Nashville, Tennessee.

The Wildcats trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime. Immanuel Quickley also had 18 points, Nick Richards had 12 and Ashton Hagans finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in coach John Calipari’s 400th career game at Kentucky.

(13) PENN STATE 88, PURDUE 76: Mike Watkins matched his season high with 19 points, and Seth Lundy added a career-high 18 as Penn State (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) routed Purdue (14-11, 7-7) at West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Nittany Lions made a season-high 14 3-pointers for their seventh consecutive victory that also snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series. It was Penn State’s first win at Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006. Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Purdue, which had its three-game winning streak end.

