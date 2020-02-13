WELLS – Phyllis A. Benson, 90, of Edgewood Circle, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Avita of Wells. She was born August 15, 1929 in Melrose, Mass., a daughter of the late Ashton L. and Marguerite (Gross) Kenney.

She leaves her husband of over 40 years Robert H. Benson; a son Bradford D. Collins (Elaine) of Biddeford, a daughter Dianne E. Aguiar (Richard) of Moody; four grandchildren Aaron, Ashley, Ashton and Lisa; several nieces and nephews.

A son Robert L. Collins, a daughter Debra L. Logan and two sisters Marie Kenney and Elaine Gardner predeceased her.

Phyllis was a member of the Wells/Ogunquit Senior Center and volunteered at Time & Again Consignment Shop in Wells. She will be remembered for her love of family, crafts, the outdoors, bird watching and camping.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. with prayers at 4 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Animal Welfare Society

PO Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

