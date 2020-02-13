NEW HIRES

Catherine Johnston joined OTELCO as director of sales.

Johnston brings 20 years of business technology leadership experience to OTELCO. She will oversee the daily operation of the sales organization in all OTELCO service areas in New England, Alabama and Missouri.

Johnston was previously the direct sales manager for Spectrum.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute welcomed two new members to its board of directors.

JoAnn Leon currently serves as senior vice president of retail operational risk at TD Bank, where she has worked for over 30 years. She lives in Scarborough.

Robin Hodgskin is the senior vice president at Morgan Stanley in Portland, where she has worked for over 30 years. Lives in Yarmouth.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

Northern Light Health recently became the first healthcare system in the country to have all of its birthing hospitals named Gold Safe Sleep Champions by the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program.

Northern Light Health was recognized for its commitment to keeping infants as safe as possible in their sleep environment and eliminating as many sleep-related deaths as possible.

Northern Light Health hospitals welcome more than 3,000 babies to Maine each year.

