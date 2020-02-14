I am a concerned citizen, mom, student and advocate for clean air. My family is in danger of toxic emissions from Global Partners LP, and I fear for my safety.
Global should be required to file for an amended license as a major emitter and be required to obtain a Title V permit with more stringent environmental protection requirements.
It’s time for action! Sen. Rebecca Millett has sponsored a bill, L.D. 1915, that would require the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to study how best to test and control emissions from tank farms in the state. But South Portland residents can’t wait. We need action now.
Margaret Brownlee
South Portland
