Let me start by saying that I believe in vaccinations. Having worked overseas in health clinics, I have seen the positive impact that vaccines have on our global community. I believe in the power of public health and yet, I urge you to vote “yes” on ballot Question 1 on March 3.
It is not right for the government to tell us when we should inject foreign substances into our bodies. The removal of the religious and philosophical exemptions is in direct opposition to our right to freedom. I do not have children yet, but when I do, I want to have the choice, in consultation with a pediatrician, to space out their vaccinations. As Dr. Christiane Northrup has said, “We do not have one-size-fits-all genetics. So why should we have a one-size-fits-all vaccine schedule?”
There are inherent risks within the choice to vaccinate – there are inherent risks within the choice not to vaccinate. When people are taking on a risk, they should have the right and the freedom to be fully educated and make an informed choice with regards to their body.
Rebecca Hamilton
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Cabela’s hosting info session
-
Mainely Media
Public weighs in on WEX CEA
-
Scarborough Leader
Winter Barn Party takes place at Camp Ketcha
-
Times Record
Comedian Johnny Ater to perform at Chocolate Church
-
Uncategorized
All State Jazz Festival coming to South Portland High School
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.