Let me start by saying that I believe in vaccinations. Having worked overseas in health clinics, I have seen the positive impact that vaccines have on our global community. I believe in the power of public health and yet, I urge you to vote “yes” on ballot Question 1 on March 3.

It is not right for the government to tell us when we should inject foreign substances into our bodies. The removal of the religious and philosophical exemptions is in direct opposition to our right to freedom. I do not have children yet, but when I do, I want to have the choice, in consultation with a pediatrician, to space out their vaccinations. As Dr. Christiane Northrup has said, “We do not have one-size-fits-all genetics. So why should we have a one-size-fits-all vaccine schedule?”

There are inherent risks within the choice to vaccinate – there are inherent risks within the choice not to vaccinate. When people are taking on a risk, they should have the right and the freedom to be fully educated and make an informed choice with regards to their body.

Rebecca Hamilton

Whitefield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: