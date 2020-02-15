One of the major concerns of the Democratic Party is finding a suitably electable candidate to run against Donald Trump. Mike Bloomberg is that candidate for a couple of reasons: He has business and managerial ability in that he successfully ran a “small nation,” New York City, and brought changes to the health care system, worked on gun control and recognized the fate of Lower Manhattan being affected by climate change.
He also has the ability to admit to past mistakes (“stop and frisk” and real estate “redlining”), a humility that the present White House occupant doesn’t. He will work across party lines, given the chance, and can reconstruct a foreign policy so America can again join the community of nations as an ally and friend.
While I agree with many of Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s policies and proposals, with a 50-50 voter divide in this country, we need someone to tip the scales against Trump, and Bloomberg is that person. He won’t take any inane insults from Trump, as is evidenced by recent tweets, and at this point, if it takes a billionaire to beat a billionaire, I’m in. Only then will we be able to bring a new sanity and stability back to the White House.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: It’s a sure bet that Mainers will place sports wagers in New Hampshire
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Historic district won’t help the Hill
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Feb. 19 Portland town hall will send message to Sen. Collins
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren prioritizes voices, rights of Americans with disabilities
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sanders will uphold ideals of liberty, equality for all
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.