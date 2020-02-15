ORONO – Cheverus High won the Class A boys’ swimming and diving championship Saturday afternoon at the University of Maine’s Stanley M. Wallace Pool.

The Stags totaled 326 points to extend their Class A record of eight straight state titles. Bangor finished second with 296 points, followed by Scarborough (253), Kennebunk (198) and Falmouth (186).

Quinton Hastings and Brim Peabody paced the Stags with two victories apiece. Hastings won the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races, Peabody the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Both also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay. The Stags’ Jack Martin won the 200 individual medley.

Bangor senior Carson Prouty was named Performer of the Meet for the second straight year. He won the 100 backstroke and butterfly, while swimming on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays.

Scarborough’s Ethan Schulz won the 200 freestyle, and Mt. Ararat’s Anibal Berry-Gaviria successfully defended his diving title.

The story will be updated.

