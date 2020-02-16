A New Sharon man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading multiple police agencies on a chase through Sanford into New Hampshire.

Michael Marble, of New Sharon, faces charges of eluding a police officer and dangerous driving, along with likely further charges from several other agencies, the Sanford Police Department said on Sunday.

Sanford police said they been notified of a “terrorizing” incident involving Marble earlier Friday night at Wolves Club, a bar in Sanford. They also received a report about a stolen car from Wells, which they located around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Marden’s.

Marble, the driver, fled when police arrived. Officers followed him through Sanford, into Wells, and then back into Sanford. Police used spike mats, but they didn’t stop him, they said in a news release.

So the pursuit continued — through Springvale, Shapleigh and Acton — as police agencies joined the chase along the way. Marble eventually lost control of his vehicle, which police did not describe, and crashed in Wakefield, New Hampshire.

Wakefield police took him into custody. There were no injuries in the pursuit, Sanford police said.

