SCARBOROUGH — Police say shots were fired Friday evening in the parking lot of the Walmart in Scarborough, News Center Maine reported, and a suspect was in custody.

Witnesses said the store was locked down and customers were not allowed to leave during the incident. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 6:30 p.m. and operations at the store were back to normal by 7.

A witness told News Center Maine that two people were loading groceries into a truck when another person walked up to the two and shot at them.

One person was taken away in an ambulance, said the witness.

Scarborough police had not reported any injuries by 7:30 p.m. Maine State Police were on their way to the scene.

Rick Kusturin of Gorham was getting a haircut inside Walmart when the staff announced the lockdown. He said the normally busy store became quiet, and customers waited and whispered by the doors.

“I never felt in danger,” he said.

Police later told Kusturin that he could not go to his car, which was parked close to where the shooting happened. Police allowed some people to retrieve their cars from inside the taped-off area.

Kusturin and his 13-year-old daughter, Bridget, waited in the lobby for a family member to pick them up. “I came to my dad because I got scared,” the teenager said as they stood with their shopping cart.

Walmart managers said they could not share any information about what happened and directed questions to a corporate media contact.

