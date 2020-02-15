The man shot outside the Walmart in Scarborough on Friday night remained in critical condition on Saturday morning, police said, as they continue to reconstruct the circumstances of the altercation.

Ryan Townsend, 24, of Saco was taken to Maine Medical Center with a gunshot wound, the Maine State Police said in a Saturday news release.

Witnesses told News Center Maine on Friday that two people were loading groceries into a truck in the Walmart parking lot when another person walked up and shot at them.

The Walmart was locked down for more than an hour, and investigators spent hours more collecting evidence at the scene. Police tape cordoned off a few vehicles, including a white pickup truck that was running with its lights on, its doors open and a full grocery cart nearby. The icy pavement behind a small dark sedan was marked by what appeared to be blood, and the driver’s door of that vehicle also was open.

Police later said the pickup belongs to the shooter and the sedan belongs to the person who was wounded.

On Friday night, Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist said investigators believed the three people in the incident knew each other. But police so far are declining to say what they believe led to the shooting.

By Saturday morning, police also questioned and released two people: a woman who witnessed the altercation and knows both men, and a man who police said was part of it: 24-year-old Tyler Hish, of Scarborough.

“(Tish) was involved in the altercation with Townsend,” Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in an interview.

He declined to say how he believed Tish was involved, however.

“The key factor is that we’re trying to pinpoint what happened in that parking lot,” McCausland said, adding the process will involve interviews and review of the forensic evidence that investigators collected Friday night.

There is no remaining danger to the public related to this incident, McCausland said.

