Chebeague Island

Tues.  2/25  5:30 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  TO

Wed.  2/26  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf/Sunset Landing  CIH

Thur.  2/27  6 p.m.  Coastal Water Commission  TO

Cumberland

Mon.  2/24  5 p.m.  Budget Committee  TH

Mon.  2/24  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Durham

Mon.  2/24  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TO

Mon.  2/24  6:30 p.m.  Appeals Board  606 Hallowell Road

Tues.  2/25  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Falmouth

Mon.  2/24  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  2/25  3 p.m.  Highland Lake Education & Outreach  TH

Tues.  2/25  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs  190 Middle Road

Tues.  2/25  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Wed.  2/26  8 a.m.  Retail Marijuana Committee  TH

Wed.  2/26  3 p.m.  Highland Lake Leadership Team  PWD Windham

Freeport

Mon.  2/24  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  TH

Tues.  2/25  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

North Yarmouth

Wed.  2/26  7 p.m.  Candidates Night  TO

Thur.  2/27  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development/Sustainability  TO

Pownal

Mon.  2/24  5:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop  MH

Mon.  2/24  6 p.m.  Local Liquor Option Public Hearing  MH

Mon.  2/24  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  MH

Tues.  2/25  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  MH

Wed.  2/26  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee  MH

Yarmouth

Tues.  2/25  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Committee  LC

Tues.  2/25  7 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront  CR

Wed.  2/26  4 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Wed.  2/26  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  CR

Thur.  2/27  7 p.m.  School Committee  CR

Thur.  2/27  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

