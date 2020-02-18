Chebeague Island
Tues. 2/25 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee TO
Wed. 2/26 6 p.m. Stone Wharf/Sunset Landing CIH
Thur. 2/27 6 p.m. Coastal Water Commission TO
Cumberland
Mon. 2/24 5 p.m. Budget Committee TH
Mon. 2/24 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Durham
Mon. 2/24 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TO
Mon. 2/24 6:30 p.m. Appeals Board 606 Hallowell Road
Tues. 2/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Falmouth
Mon. 2/24 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 2/25 3 p.m. Highland Lake Education & Outreach TH
Tues. 2/25 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs 190 Middle Road
Tues. 2/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Wed. 2/26 8 a.m. Retail Marijuana Committee TH
Wed. 2/26 3 p.m. Highland Lake Leadership Team PWD Windham
Freeport
Mon. 2/24 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board TH
Tues. 2/25 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
North Yarmouth
Wed. 2/26 7 p.m. Candidates Night TO
Thur. 2/27 6:30 p.m. Economic Development/Sustainability TO
Pownal
Mon. 2/24 5:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop MH
Mon. 2/24 6 p.m. Local Liquor Option Public Hearing MH
Mon. 2/24 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen MH
Tues. 2/25 7 p.m. Conservation Commission MH
Wed. 2/26 7 p.m. Recreation Committee MH
Yarmouth
Tues. 2/25 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Committee LC
Tues. 2/25 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront CR
Wed. 2/26 4 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Wed. 2/26 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee CR
Thur. 2/27 7 p.m. School Committee CR
Thur. 2/27 7 p.m. Town Council LC
