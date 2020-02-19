BRUNSWICK — The Bath and Brunswick housing authorities are among 19 agencies in Maine to receive a total of $9.53 million through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund Program.
Brunswick’s authority is due to receive $438,463, Bath’s, $232,353, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).
“This funding will help Maine housing authorities preserve and modernize homes and meet the needs of the individuals and families who live in them,” Collins said in a news release.
The annual funds go toward the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties, and for management improvements.
