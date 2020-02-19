Idexx Laboratories Inc. is reportedly laying off a total of more than 50 people at two facilities it operates in Wisconsin.
The newspaper Wisconsin State Farmer reported that the Westbrook-based company’s subsidiary Idexx Distribution plans to lay off 38 employees in Marshfield and 13 in Waukesha and close its facilities in those Wisconsin cities.
The newspaper cited a notice issued by Idexx to the state of Wisconsin. It said the layoffs would begin May 1 and be completed by Jan. 2, 2021, and that laid-off workers could apply for other jobs within the company.
