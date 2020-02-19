After the regular criticisms against most if not all regulation in his weekly column “Here’s Something,” Balentine has just admitted that he favors at least one regulation: against drones. (“Drone surveillance law needed in Maine,” Feb. 5) Did Balentine misspeak? Did the underworld just freeze over? Or did he just admit that he supports regulation when it suits him personally and otherwise against it when it doesn’t? That strikes me as rather arbitrary, unprincipled and inconsistent.

Ryan Evans

Portland

