PHIPPSBURG — The Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association will host its Winter Youth and Family Field Day on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The event, to be held at the John Rogers Outdoor Education Center on Pitch Pine Hill, 272 Main Road, will include dog sledding, Nordic skiing, snow shoeing, tracking, an introduction to orienteering, a cell phone scavenger hunt, and a hunting dog demonstration.

Registration runs from 8-8:45 a.m., and the hour-long activity sessions begin at 9 a.m. Sessions will be organized with small groups of youths and parents led by experts in each activity. Following the 11 a.m. lunch will be a visit with the owls of Chewonki’s Traveling Natural History Program. Youths must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and the day’s activities and lunch are free.

