SCARBOROUGH — Giuseppe ( Joseph) LaVopa, 90, of Scarborough, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8th after a brief illness.

Joseph was born on Feb. 2, 1930 to Vito and Filomena (Giordano) LaVopa, the 11th of 15 children. As a young man he worked in his family’s Italian Bakery in the Bronx, New York. A few years later, he brought Stella D’Oro baked goods to Maine and was the distributor for the entire state. Additionally, he introduced Pepperidge Farm products to Maine and later to California. Returning to Maine years later, he operated, with his wife, Barbara, the Blue Point Motel in Scarborough.

Joseph is survived by: his wife 64 years, Barbara; and his three children Linda and her husband, Rob Crooker, Laurie and her husband, Kevin Knight, and Robert and his wife, Rosemarie Mazzone LaVopa. He also is survived by: grandchildren, Jennifer Crooker, Jeffrey Crooker, Anthony LaVopa, Juliana LaVopa; and great-grandchildren, Zaynab, Fatimah, Aishah, and Amr Alhawary, Zackary and Alex Crooker, and Anthony LaVopa.

Joey loved being on the water. He was an enthusiastic fisherman, boater and Maine hunter.

Visitation and prayer service were held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Interment will be in

Scarborough in the spring.

