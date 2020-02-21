Interesting how John Balentine, lamenting the decline in political discourse since the glorious Reagan era, came up with two names, both women. Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech because he didn’t shake her hand? No. He took credit for two successes made possible by Pelosi extending the hand of bipartisan cooperation. And the speech was full of lies.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “a tangible example of the rot taking place in our political discourse.” Trump is merely “too much of a ham.”

The Reagan era was “the height of hope and optimism (He) brought pride to all except the most partisan.”

Not women. No women in his cabinet. Forty-two of 367 appointees. Four of 48 judicial nominees. Women-headed families: three times the poverty rate of other families. Minimum Social Security payments: 86%. Opponents: “pretty aggressive gals.” Supporters: “good little girls.”

I worked my way through college, graduating magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in journalism. I couldn’t work for the newspaper my husband worked for because it had a nepotism policy. The paper did hire a man off the street whose only experience was writing letters. Glorious era indeed!

Donna Halvorsen

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: