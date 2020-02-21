Watching Sen. Collins’ interview with Fox News after the vote to acquit the president last week, she let the audience know she was very disappointed.

“It was terrible, disrespectful, rude and should not have been done … it adds to the polarization of our nation. So I was very disappointed.”

She was very disappointed in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, not the president. That was her response to Pelosi tearing up copies of Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Her response to the president’s action: “I hope the president would have learned the call was wrong; parts were fine. He should have not done that; I hope he wouldn’t do it again.”

Seriously, that is holding the president accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors? Common sense would tell you this man is not going to change. As she described him in 2016, as someone “lacking self-restraint and his barrage of ill-informed comments would make an already perilous world even more so.” She continued on to say “the unpleasant reality that I have had to accept is that there will be no ‘new’ Donald Trump; just the same man who will slash and burn anything and anyone he perceives as being in his way.”

What has changed Sen. Collins? Sen. Collins felt the actions did not warrant removal from office. Then what does? She said it would send the wrong message, “it is overturning an election,” never mind the election was 2016 and the crimes were committed in 2019.

Well, this year’s election will provide the voters the right to decide again; however, not before Sen.Collins and the Republican Party delivered a free pass to the president for continued lawlessness for the next 11 more months.

Sen. Collins, as a career politician, after 23 years in Congress, you are definitely not a common sense voice we can trust for Maine.

You might want to change your campaign slogan.

Sheila Menair

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: