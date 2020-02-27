What: Class B state championship game

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday

Where: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Key players: Wells – Franny Ramsdell, senior guard (16.8 ppg, 3.4 steals), Grace Ramsdell, sophomore forward (15.7 ppg, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals), Mallory Aromando, junior guard (7.0 ppg, 1.8 steals), Grace Boucher, sophomore guard (4.9 ppg, 3.1 assists), Meredith Bogue, senior guard (3.5 ppg, 2.3 assists); Hermon – Megan Tracy, sophomore center (12.1 ppg, 10.1 rebounds), Paige Plissey, senior guard (9.5 ppg, 4.6 steals, 3.1 assists), Grace Page, senior forward (7.6 ppg, 2.7 assists), Maddie Lebel, sophomore guard (6.5 ppg, 3.6 rebounds).

Outlook: Will nerves be a factor? Wells has never won a state championship and hasn’t appeared in a state final since 979. Hermon hasn’t won one since 1989 and hasn’t appeared in a final since 1994. “I think both teams are going to be hungry for it,” said Hermon Coach Chris Cameron, whose roster has only two seniors and no juniors. Both teams will look to score in transition but will not force a fast pace. Hermon has a size advantage with 6-foot sophomores Tracy (12.1 points, 10.1 rebounds) and Lebel (6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 32 steals). The Hawks also have three other players at least 5-10. Plissey averages 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 steals. “Rebounding is going to be a key for us,” said Wells Coach Don Abbott. Wells will try to take advantage of its athleticism, led by the Ramsdell sisters. Franny Ramsdell leads the Warriors at 16.8 points and 3.4 steals per game. Grace Ramsdell is next with 15.7 points and a Western Maine Conference-high 12.6 rebounds. Mallory Aromando averages 7.0 points, but her biggest contribution is usually on defense, where she takes on the opponent’s top scorer. Hermon is a pretty good foul-shooting team (63 percent), so Wells won’t want to put the Hawks on the line.

