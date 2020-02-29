Michael Bloomberg remained largely silent during the Nevada debate. He was listening to what his colleagues were saying to him. Despite the sometimes angry and emotional words that were spoken to him, he did not argue or become defensive. He controlled his feelings and listened closely to the concerns, fears and complaints of his fellow Democratic candidates.

It takes a big person to do this – to stay open and concerned during a heated discussion.

Yes, he is wealthy. Starting from a middle-class childhood, he has worked all his life and been able through his intelligence and ability to be very successful. He could be relaxing and enjoying retirement if he wanted. Instead, he’s using his own money to run for president without influence from corporate and other big campaign donors.

He is running for president out of concern and loyalty for our country and our democracy. I think he is the best candidate to help our country move forward to an era of greater unity, understanding, prosperity and well-being.

Elizabeth Garnett

South Portland

