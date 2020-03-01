Judy Metcalf and Regional School Unit 1 accepted the Youth Development Award at the Bath Area Family YMCA’s annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27, for the Frazier Metcalf Memorial Swim for Health Program.

The swim education program, which enables all third graders in the district to attend six weeks of free swim lessons at the Y, is named for RSU 1 student and avid swimmer Frazier Metcalf who died in 2010. Through the program, children are taught important water safety skills and, as they advance, are given lessons in stroke mechanics. Regardless of skill level, all students come away from the program with respect for water and an introduction to the lifelong sport of swimming.

Frazier’s mother, Judy Metcalf, continues to spearhead fundraising for the program, which is dependent upon private donations. Judy was joined by RSU 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel, Phys Ed & Outdoor Classroom Teacher Mary McCauley, and Central Office Administrative Assistant Annmarie Harkins in accepting the Youth Development Award.

