MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

• Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

• Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

• Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Souper Supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages, served at table. 5 to 7 p.m. Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth Foreside. Free

• Baked Haddock Supper, includes potato, rice, vegetable, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, rolls, beverage and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 children; 30 families.

• Knights of Columbus Lenten Haddock Dinners, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, rice, peas, tossed salad, bread and butter, coffee, lemonade and assorted desserts. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. $12, $5 children, with a maximum of $30 for families. Contact: Ray at 651-6636.

• Lenten Haddock Supper, including haddock, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cole slaw, rolls, beverage,and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. $9, $4 children. Pizza also available and includes beverage and dessert at $5 for adults and $3 for children.

SATURDAY

Public Supper, to include two kinds of homemade beans, hot dogs, chop suey, casseroles, salads and pies. 5 to 6 p.m. American Legion. 15 Lewiston Rd. Gray. $9, $4.50 ages 12 and younger. Proceeds to benefit veterans, their families, and the community.

• Community bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, mac & cheese, homemade brown bread and biscuits, homemade pies and other desserts. 4 to 6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 children under 12.

• Roast Beef Supper, all you can eat. 4 to 6 p.m. Scarborough Lion’s Den, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 children under 12. Take outs available. To benefit Fire Engine 5.

• Community baked bean supper, featuring homemade kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and homemade pies for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 children 12 and younger. All you can eat. All profits used to maintain historical White Rock School House.

• Baked bean supper, including macaroni and cheese, ham, coleslaw and dessert, served family style. Seatings at 5 and 6 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for kids under 12.

• Corned beef dinner, including Irish soda bread, cabbage, mashed potatoes, turnip, onions, carrots and more. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. $10, $5 children under 12.

• Spaghetti Supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mildred L. Day Memorial School, 600 Limerick Road, Arundel. $6 to $7; children ages 5 and under eat free of charge. Proceeds to benefit the Arundel Historical Society.

SUNDAY

Cape Farm Alliance’s 4th Annual Lobster Stew Supper, including side dishes and desserts. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Purpoodock Club, 300 Spurwink Ave., Cape Elizabeth. $15 to $25. Proceeds benefiting the Volunteer Fire Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: