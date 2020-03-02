Go Big 4 Hunger: George Porter Jr., Maine Dead Project, Hambone and Outtakes

8 p.m. Friday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $50 VIP meet-and-greet. baysidebowl.com

Here’s a chance to support Go Big For Hunger’s mission to fight childhood hunger in Maine while also seeing a funk bass legend play live. George Porter is best known as a member of the New Orleans act The Meters. Porter will be backed by musicians from local acts The Maine Dead Project, Hambone and The Outtakes.

Gina and The Red Eye Flight Crew

9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The evening is called “Unwritten: 60 Years in the Making,” and it’s a birthday fundraiser being thrown by Coffee By Design co-owner Mary Allen Lindemann to not only mark her sixth decade of being alive, but also raise funds for The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center. Expect a wild and crazy night of pop, soul, R&B and funk tunes from local act Gina and The Red Eye Flight Crew. Gina Alibrio’s powerhouse vocals and her super tight band will have you out on the dance floor before you know what hit you.

The Soul Rebels

8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Straight out of New Orleans come The Soul Rebels, with a vibrant sound encompassing funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz, pop, jam and brass. They’ll have a fresh batch of songs from last fall’s “Poetry in Motion” album, and Portland’s Kenya Hall Band will open the show with its own set of red-hot funk and soul tunes.

