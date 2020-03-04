SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Evergreen Credit Union, is offering a financial wellness workshop focused on retirement and investment savings at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Community Center, 21 Nelson Road. Although the workshop is free and open to the public, pre-registration is required through southportlandme.myrec.com.

The event will teach participants how to save for retirement, including information on options like money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

