I completely agree with John Balentine’s editorial “Drone surveillance law needed in Maine,” (Feb. 4). I believe that there should be a drone surveillance law in Maine.

The drone issue is getting progressively worse and I believe eventually people will be using guns to shoot the drones down. This could be an issue because what if they don’t look where they’re shooting or if they’re being irresponsible.

How would you feel if a person was watching you, but through a drone and you couldn’t do anything about it? I do believe that there should be laws, but people should still have access to private drones. If they’re going to fly on private property they should have permission unless they work for the government or military.

I have a feeling that things are going to escalate and people are going to have different opinions on this topic, but sometimes safety and privacy come first.

Madison Bleau

Mt. Ararat Middle School, Topsham

