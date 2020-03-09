The decision to kill foxes for fear of rabies is predictable, but deserves condemnation.

Fear of rabies, a terrifying disease, is valid. But; according to the CDC, there are about two deaths a year, nationwide. We manage rabies well in this country, and there are alternatives to slaughtering animals.

Foxes are an essential part of our lives, taking care of our homes. They eat rodents and disperse seeds. If you think this is trivial, think about the benefits of trees and plants, providing oxygen, sequestering carbon, providing food and giving shade and habitat to creatures, and gracing us with beauty.

I am far more concerned about tick-related diseases. How many cases of Lyme disease in Maine alone last year? Over 2000 last year. Is Lyme disease fatal? Rarely, but often results in long-term chronic illness. Rodents are reservoir hosts for ticks, and they have two essential predators; coyotes and fox.

But there is a far bigger reason to find alternatives to slaughter. Our relationship with the non-human world is complex and essential, and we are killing ourselves when we disdain these creatures. We would never consider killing humans who might carry a disease like covid-19; but we are quick to murder non-humans. What does this do to our soul? We kill our neighbors, the joy and beauty they bring, destroying them out of fear.

Shame on Bath. You could have been a model for living well and respectfully.

Linda Littlefield Grenfell

Maine Guide, Maine Master Naturalist, Environmental Educator at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm

Wells

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: