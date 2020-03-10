A rare federal hate crimes trial has ended in Portland and a jury will now decide the fate of a Biddeford man accused of racially motivated attacks on black men.

Maurice Diggins is charged with two counts of hate crimes and one count of conspiracy in connection with what prosecutors described as unprovoked assaults against black men in Portland and Biddeford in 2018. His nephew, Dusty Leo, faced similar charges, but late last month pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy and one count of a hate crime. He has not yet been sentenced.

Diggins faces separate state charges of assault, while the federal trial focused on whether the attacks were motivated by racism.

Closing arguments ended Tuesday morning and the case was handed to the jury shortly after 10 a.m. The jury consists of 10 women and three men, all of them white.

Sheila W. Sawyer, the lead federal prosecutor, said during closing arguments that the victims were targeted simply because of the color of their skin. Prosecutors had presented evidence that Diggins and Leo shouted racial slurs during the assaults. And an expert witness testified that many of Diggins’ tattoos, including swastikas and other racist symbols and slogans, indicated he is a white supremacist.

Both victims are black and were approached by the two white men before one of the attackers came up from behind and punched them in the face hard enough to break their jaws, prosecutors said. Both needed surgery to repair the damage.

“In an instant, their jaws and their sense of security were shattered,” Sawyer said.

One of the victims told jurors he has moved from Biddeford after the attack because he no longer felt safe in the community.

Defense attorney David Beneman had presented evidence that Diggins and Leo had assaulted additional victims who were not black, an effort to undermine the argument that they were motivated by racial hatred. He also said in closing arguments that Leo, not Diggins, was the primary aggressor. And, he told jurors, Diggins got the racist tattoos at least 10 years ago.

“Do not judge a book by its cover,” Beneman urged jurors. “Dusty Leo got in fights all night long. Dusty Leo was intoxicated and wild and asking for violence.”

Hate crimes prosecutions are rare in Maine, although the numbers of hate crimes have risen nationwide in recent years. This is the first such trial in Maine since passage of a 2009 Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

Testimony took an unusual turn on Monday when racist remarks made by former Gov. Paul LePage were entered into the record.

Diggins was heard in a tape-recorded conversation telling his wife, Tessa Dennison, that he believed he would be acquitted. Diggins, who was in jail at the time of the call, suggested that many Mainers share the racial views of LePage and that would protect him from being found guilty of a hate crime.

“Listen to Gov. LePage,” Diggins said, referring to comments the governor made in early 2016 about drug dealers from Connecticut and New York coming to Maine sell drugs and impregnate “white girls.”

