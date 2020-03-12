This June 9, residents of Freeport and part of Pownal will have the opportunity to cast their vote for a thoughtful and visionary leader as our next state representative. I first met Melanie Sachs through the Freeport Conservation Commission, and again through multiple other projects and causes she has championed in our community. Melanie served six years on the Freeport Town Council, including two years leading the Council as its chair. Melanie is deeply engaged, involved and knowledgeable about our towns and the issues we face. She is as intelligent as she is kind, as thoughtful as she is courageous, as hard-working as she is down-to-earth. A giving friend, a compassionate community advocate and a visionary leader, Melanie is a gift to our towns and all who know her. Melanie Sachs will be the champion we need in Augusta as our state representative. Join me in voting for her on June 9.

Maura Pillsbury

Freeport

