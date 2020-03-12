SOUTH PORTLAND – Norma Frances Clark, 96, died peacefully at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living Community in Portland on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1923 in Portland, the eldest daughter of Fred S. Baker Sr. and Ada F. Mitchell Baker. She was educated in the Portland schools.

Most of her life, Norma was a loving homemaker. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her deep faith and her dedication to family. She cherished family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her favorite pastimes were walks and ocean views at Mackworth Island, Fort Williams and Bug Light. She was an excellent cook and baker, and in the 1980s, she developed a passion for journal writing, compiling much history about her personal life and experiences.

After raising her family, she was employed as a manager of dining services at Southern Maine Community College for 13 years, retiring in 1987. She resided in her home on Highland Avenue in South Portland for close to 30 years. In 2002, she sold her home and moved to the Betsy Ross House in South Portland. She enjoyed living there and embraced new friendships and having more time for family and friends. She was a longtime member of Grace Bible Church of Gorham. Her church family played an important role in her life. At the age of 96, she continued to attend Sunday services regularly.

Norma was predeceased by her parents; two husbands, Philip MacDonald, father of her children, and Herbert Clark; and a sister, Rosalie MacDonald.

She is survived by her children, Sandra K. MacDonald of Old Orchard Beach, Philip S. MacDonald and his wife Olivia of Boynton Beach, Fla., Michael E. MacDonald and his wife Dottie of Buxton, Cindy G. Mellin and her husband Chris of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Ruby E. MacDonald and her partner Brenda of Brunswick. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Pamela, Mary, Michael, Stacie, Terry and Carey; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private viewing for her family will take place on Friday, March 13, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by public visiting hours on Friday, March 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Conroy Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway in South Portland. A private family burial will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to share in a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Road in Gorham. Services will be conducted by Pastor Robert White followed by a gathering in Fellowship Hall at Grace Bible Church to celebrate Norma?s life. To view Norma?s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those considering an expression of sympathy are invited to make a donation in Norma?s memory to

Grace Bible Church of Gorham

P.O. Box 698

Gorham, ME 04038

