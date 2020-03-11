BATH – Richard “Dick” Dennis Nadeau, 78, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Biddeford on June 29, 1941, to Maurice and Madeline Nadeau of Saco.

He attended local schools and joined the Naval Reserve in 1959 while still in high school. After graduating from Thornton Academy in 1960, Dick served three years in the Navy, in Memphis, Cuba and aboard the U.S.S. Wasp.

After discharge, Dick worked numerous jobs, exploring his talents as a chef. He married Edna Sinclair in Saco and, with his daughters, moved to Bath. He worked for a short time at BIW, and then enrolled in the University of Southern Maine where he earned his B.S., graduating in 1981. He taught science for 20 years at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham. He also served as a City Councilor for Ward 4 in Bath.

Dick loved the outdoors and spent his leisure time golfing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, and cruising the Sheepscot and Kennebec Rivers in his boat, camping and listening to concerts in the park. Dick was a member of many local organizations. He looked forward to summertime gatherings with close friends. He also loved woodworking in his workshop, but his greatest enjoyments were watching DVDs, using his computer, and sitting on his deck in his gazebo watching people pass by.

Dick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Edna of Bath; his daughter, Kimberly Killer, also of Bath; grandson, Tyler Killer of New York City, N.Y.; his brothers, Robert Nadeau of Lompoc, Calif., and Ronald Nadeau of Windham; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Kristen of Kittery.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

