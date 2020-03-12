YORK – Charles M. Goller, 98, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020 in York. Chuck was born on Dec. 11, 1921 to Hattie (Bushold) and Charles J. Goller in Lawrence, Mass.

After graduating from high school he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PSNY) as a shipbuilder?s apprentice. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 graduating from Aviation School in Pensecola, Fla. in 1945. He was proud to be an accomplished Corsair aviator. After active duty he remained in the Naval Reserves until 1965. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Lawrence, Mass.

He attended University of Massachusetts where he met his future wife, Janice Luther Goller. He graduated in 1951 with a bachelor degree in business. Chuck then began a 38 year career at PNSY which included a record number of sea trial trips. During that time he and Jan built a home in York Harbor, raised a family of four children and became an active part of the York community.

He was a founding member of the Agamenticus Ski Club which created the Powderhouse Hill ski area in South Berwick. Chuck was also a key principle in the incorporation of The Big A ski resort in York where he served as a volunteer ski patrol. He later built a camp near Sugarloaf Mountain where he enjoyed skiing for over 45 years with his family and friends.

Chuck and Jan were active members of the York Golf and Tennis Club where he served as a director and was a member of the Men?s Twilight League for many years. Over the years he owned a number of boats and took great pleasure in fishing and sailing on the ocean with his children and grandchildren.

Chuck was predeceased by his wife of 64 years in 2017.

He is survived his sister, Muriel Kuehn of Methuen, Mass.; and by his four children, Chuck and his wife Debbie of Williston, Vt., Stephen and his wife Anita of Topsham, Tracy and her husband Michael Beland of South Berwick and Peter and his wife Roxie of Apopka, Fla.; grandchildren, Taylor Goller, Katherine (Goller) Leaman, Jason Beland and William Goller; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Browning Garden at Sentry Hill for their loving care of Dad over the past two years.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, in the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, Maine. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the First Parish Cemetery.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maine State Golf Association Scholarship Fund

https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/1756650

or

York Hospital

https://yorkhospital14233.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298

Send questions/comments to the editors.