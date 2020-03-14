Beware the gift horse!
The president has put forward the idea of waiving payroll taxes to boost the economy. Is there more to the idea than boosting the economy in response to the COVID-19 virus?
Cutting payroll taxes affects two general areas. If by payroll taxes he means that the income taxes we all pay from our income, we are looking at a significant jump in the federal deficit.
The second area that is affected is payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare. The president recently suggested that he would look to cut what Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum called “entitlements.” What Trump really meant was Social Security and Medicare. These programs are funded from the payroll taxes.
These are FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) taxes. Currently, that consists of 6.2 percent for Social Security. The interesting thing is that it is assessed on the first $137,700 of your income. If you make $1 million, you pay the same amount each year as the person making $137,700.
The second part of FICA taxes is Medicare, 1.45 percent. Medicare is the health insurance portion that covers the elderly. Our health care system is the most expensive system in the world. Medicare is our “safety net” program for seniors.
So, is the president’s proposal a good idea? Let’s think this through. If we cut funds going into the Social Security and Medicare buckets, what happens? We are going to push both programs (those damned entitlements) toward insolvency.
Seems like a way to cut entitlements, as the president has said he wanted.
Steve Lovejoy
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Payroll tax relief is Trojan horse for cutting Social Security, Medicare
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Proposed Maine streaming services tax unfair to users of new media
-
Opinion
Commentary: Virus outbreak disrupts at-risk Mainers’ access to food
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: PMA triennial would reduce exhibition opportunities for Maine artists
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Bowdoin students merit stiff penalty for flouting virus precautions
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.