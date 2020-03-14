I am writing to you about the newly proposed tax on video streaming services. I am opposed to this bill, L.D. 2011, and Mainers should be opposed to this bill as well.

Maine doesn’t need more taxes, and should work on reducing the cost of running the state instead. The state budget could be trimmed, some employees could be removed and some administration costs could be reduced.

Adding a tax on streaming services may follow what other states have enacted, but that doesn’t make it right. The tax would affect those Maine residents who have chosen to use new media sources for entertainment and news, instead of legacy media. The majority of those streaming service customers are younger, so it is easy to sell this tax to those older voters who watch conventional media. There are more older citizens, and older citizens tend to vote in greater numbers, but this tax is not good for Mainers.

As Mainers we need to oppose this bill in any possible capacity that we have. We should work to reduce the size of government and the cost to Maine citizens, not tax them and ignore wasteful spending and unnecessary costs.

Please oppose this bill, and try to help Mainers save our hard-earned money, instead of sending it to Augusta to be wasted.

More taxes are not the solution, they are the problem.

Andrew Gardiner

Cumberland

