I wish to comment on the Feb. 21 article about the complaint made to the Attorney General’s Office over the decision to replace the Portland Museum of Art Biennial, starting next year, with an international triennial open to Nordic and other artists. This was not William Thon’s intent.

As a highly regarded Maine artist, William Thon generously left $4 million to be used as a biennial juried show of Maine artists. His intent was for Maine artists to show their art – period!

It is disturbing that the museum’s current director, Mark Bessire, seems to feel he can use William Thon’s bequest to fund an exhibit Bessire wants the museum to sponsor in order to enhance its reputation nationally and internationally. For several years, the biennial Mr. Thon envisioned has been replaced by a curated narrow selection of artwork rather than the original concept of a biennial juried show.

Mr. Bessire has said that Maine artists have plenty of opportunities to show their work. Apparently he hasn’t noticed the number of galleries that have closed in Portland and neighboring areas.

Ann Slocum

Topsham

