SOUTH PORTLAND – James “Jim” Emmett Grieves, 81, of South Portland, is “done with apple picking now.” (Robert Frost) Spirit hiking, straight and tall again on peaceful woodland trails, classical literature and music in his backpack, Dandy and Stormy romping ahead. Body donated for medical research.Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Wyoma Grieves; sons, Paul and James Grieves, and daughter of our hearts, Tracy Grieves. Thank you Southern Maine Hospice. Let it be, let love remember all the good times, forgive all the rest.In lieu of flowers, food, cards, etc. please consider random acts of kindness.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous