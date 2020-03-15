Devin McCourty will be back in New England.

The 32-year-old unrestricted free agent safety and the Patriots agreed on a two-year deal for $23 million with $17 guaranteed according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The deal will become official when the league year begins Wednesday. McCourty confirmed the news himself on YouTube.

McCourty will be reunited with his twin brother Jason, a Patriots cornerback whose option was picked up earlier this month. New England also re-signed veteran special teams ace Matthew Slater, ending any questions about a total rebuild this offseason.

McCourty, the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2010 out of Rutgers, has spent his entire career in Foxborough where he’s become an important player and a respected locker room leader.

